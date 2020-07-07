Morocco’s Crown Prince Moulay El Hassan Passes Baccalaureate Exams

The 17-year-old royal is one of 441,238 candidates in the 2020 baccalaureate exams.

Rabat – Morocco’s Ministry of Education announced on Tuesday, July 7, that Crown Prince Moulay El Hassan has passed the 2020 baccalaureate exams with honors.

The Crown Prince has now completed his high school studies after obtaining his international baccalaureate in the field of economic and social sciences. He was one of 441,238 candidates participating in the 2020 baccalaureate exams, which began on July 3 and will end on July 9.

Minister of Education Saaid Amzazi and other ministry officials and staff conveyed their congratulations to the Crown Prince, King Mohammed VI, and all members of the royal family.

The ministry also wishes the Crown Prince success in his future academic endeavors.

Crown Prince Moulay El Hassan turned 17 on May 8.

He is fluent in Arabic, French, English, and Spanish, and international media have commended the young royal’s ability to communicate with world leaders.

The Prince made his first royal appearance in 2015 and since attended high-level meetings with King Mohammed VI. He was the youngest participant at the One Planet Summit in France in December 2017, earning him international admiration.

On Monday, Crown Prince Moulay El Hassan attended a council of ministers chaired by King Mohammed VI regarding the COVID-19 situation in Morocco.

In recent years, the Crown Prince has represented the King at several national events, including the King Mohammed VI Grand Prix and the International Agricultural Exhibition in Morocco (SIAM). He also represents Morocco during international diplomatic events such as funerals.