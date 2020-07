King Mohammed VI Appoints 19 New Moroccan Ambassadors

The King also appointed Mounia Boucetta as the new secretary general of the Ministry of Foreign affairs.

Rabat – King Mohammed VI appointed on Monday 19 ambassadors to represent Morocco in several countries across the world.

During a ministerial council, the King appointed five ambassadors to represent Morocco in sub-Saharan African countries and four for Arab countries. The list also includes three ambassadors for Latin American countries, four in Europe, and three in Asia and Oceania.

King Mohammed VI appointed Ali Benaissa to head the embassy of Morocco in Kuwait, and Mohamed Hamzaoui as new ambassador to the UAE.

The list of new ambassadors also includes Mohamed Ait Ouali, who will serve as the new Moroccan ambassador to Algeria.

The full list of newly-appointed ambassadors is as follows:

Hassan Naciri, ambassador to Senegal;

Driss Isbayene, ambassador to Mali;

Zakaria Koumiri, ambassador to Tanzania;

Abderrazzak Laassel, ambassador to Kenya;

Issam Taib, ambassador to Guinea;

Mohamed Hamzaoui, ambassador to the UAE;

Ali Benaissa, ambassador to Kuwait;

Mohamed Ait Ouali, ambassador to Algeria;

Abderrahim Mouziane, ambassador to Ramallah, Palestine;

Karim Medrek, ambassador to Sweden;

Mohamed Sbihi, ambassador to Greece;

Hakim Hajoui, ambassador to the UK;

Nabila Freidji, ambassador to Norway;

Hicham Dehane, ambassador to the Dominican Republic;

Hicham Elaloui, ambassador to Cuba;

Bouchra Kadiri Boudchich, ambassador to Panama;

Wissane Zailachi, ambassador to Australia;

Mohamed Rachid Maaninou, ambassador to Kazakhstan;

Abderrahim Rahali, ambassador to Thailand.

King Mohammed VI also appointed Mounia Boucetta as the new secretary general of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.