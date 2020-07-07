The number of active COVID-19 cases stands now at 3,728, including 16 patients with severe symptoms.

Rabat – The Moroccan Ministry of Health reported an additional 228 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of cases recorded in the country to 14,607 since the beginning of the outbreak.

Meanwhile, the total number of deaths stood at 240 with the three new fatalities, in the cities of Casablanca, Tangier, and Guelmim. The mortality rate stands at 1.6%.

The ministry declared that 90.3% of the recently discovered carese resulted from following the hotspots.

Approximately 786,722 suspected COVID-19 cases tested negative since the outbreak of the virus in Morocco.

Meanwhile, the total number of recoveries stands at 10,639, accounting for an additional 466 in the last 24 hours.

The recovery rate reached 73%, according to the ministry.

In the last 24 hours, the Casablanca-Settat region recorded 47 new COVID-19 cases, accounting for 25.45% of the country’s cases, while the Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima recorded 44 new cases to represent 18.59% of the country’s cases.

The Fez-Meknes region follows with 41 cases (11.09%), the southern region of Laayoune with 28, (4.90%), and the Guelmim Oued Noun region with 22 (0.82%).

Meanwhile, the Marrakech-Safi region recorded 21 new cases to represent 17.83% of all cases in Morocco, 11 new cases appeared in the Oriental region, covering 1.59% of the cases in Morocco, and nine cases emerged in the Beni Mellal-Khenifra​​ region.

The region of Rabat-Sale Kenitra only recorded five new cases, with a total of 13.81% of Morocco’s cases.

On Monday, Moroccan Minister of Health Khaled Ait Taleb declared that the COVID-19 situation in Morocco is under control, though authorities are proceeding with deconfinement measures gradually, with caution, and based on regional epidemiological developments.