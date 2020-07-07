DGAPR also pledged coordination with the Moroccan judiciary to continue conducting remote trials to mitigate the risk of infection.

Rabat – The Moroccan General Delegation for Prison Administration and Reintegration (DGAPR) announced on Tuesday its decision to reimpose quarantine measures for three Moroccan prisons, in Safi and Tangier.

The decision follows the detection of COVID-19 cases among new inmates in the two cities.

DGAPR reported new COVID-19 cases among new detainees in the “Tangier 1” local prison in Tangier, and “Moul Bergui” prison and the local prison in the city of Safi, 157 kilometers from Marrakech.

The delegation decided to reimpose quarantine on the three prisons to contain the spread of the virus. Administrators implemented several measures for prison employees, including subjecting them to COVID-19 screening tests in coordination with health authorities, before clearing them to resume their duties.

All incoming prisoners must undergo COVID-19 tests before entering the prisons.

DGAPR also pledged coordination with the Moroccan judiciary to continue conducting remote trials rather than transferring prisoners to court.

In addition, DGAPR decided to reject all family visits for detainees of the three prisons in Tangier and Safi until further notice.

The delegation also pledged the reinforcement of preventive measures that they previously imposed in prison institutions, with the same level of vigilance as before the ease of the lockdown.

The delegation had confirmed on Monday 20 COVID-19 cases among new inmates in the local prison of Tangier. Prisoners were quickly isolated and transferred to a public hospital to receive treatment per protocol, according to a statement by DGAPR.

Meanwhile, the local authorities of Safi, after the recent emergence of new COVID-19 industrial hotspots in the city, decided to implement a set of lockdown measures for all residents to prevent a major outbreak.

Following the identification of the new industrial hotspots, Safi has started implementing the measures that apply to Zone 2 areas, after the coastal city enjoyed Zone 1 freedoms with more eased lockdown measures.

According to the Ministry of Health, the Marrakech-Safi region registered 17.83% of all cases recorded in Morocco since the beginning of the country’s outbreak.

DGAPR had announced on June 12 that all Moroccan prisons were COVID-19-free.