Morocco’s Position on Palestine Continues to Earn International Favor

Morocco continues to vow defending actions against any plans seeking to undermine the Palestinian legitimate rights.

Rabat – The President of the International Committee of Solidarity with the Palestinian People, Talea Saoud El Atlassi, said Morocco’s steadfast support for the Palestinian cause is of “very great important” at both the regional and international level.

El Atlassi welcomed Morocco’s position against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s plan to annex large parts of the occupied West Bank during a televised broadcast of “Mina Al Maghrib” (from Morocco) by the “Palestine” TV channel.

He said Morocco’s official positions on the Israel-Palestine conflict “have always been against Israeli decisions and policies hostile to the Palestinians.”

Morocco’s stance entails “responsible” actions in support of the Palestinian Authority, he continued, and is “attached to international resolutions and rights irreversible Palestinian nationals.”

El Atlassi also expressed satisfaction with Morocco’s non-interference approach as it respects the will of Palestinian people and their sovereign decisions.

The president of the committee also recalled the “permanent presence of Morocco in the West Bank and the Gaza Strip through medical and social aid provided to local populations.”

This is not the first time the international body has expressed satisfaction with Morocco’s position. In January, the institution also recognized Morocco’s position as stemming from King Mohammed VI’s insistence on the “need to face up attempts to liquidate the Palestinian question.”

The comments from the International Committee of Solidarity with the Palestinian People reflect those of various international bodies and committees that have similarly embraced Morocco’s continuous support for Palestine.

The most recent recognition came from the China-Arab States Cooperation Forum on Monday.

The forum rejected the Israeli violations against Palestinians, describing Netanyahu’s annexation plans as a “serious escalation of Israel’s politics and aggressive practices, and a serious violation of the rights of Palestinian people,” and commending King Mohammed VI’s defense of the Palestinian cause.