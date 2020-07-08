58 Moroccan Bus Stations Re-Launch Activities After COVID-19 Lockdown

Morocco relaunched domestic tourism in most of the country’s provinces as part of the gradual lockdown lifting.

Rabat – Morocco’s Ministry of Equipment said that 58 bus stations across Morocco have relaunched their activities, along with 113 passenger transport companies, since receiving the green light from the Moroccan government.

The transport companies have made more than 470 departures during that time period, the ministry said in a press release to comment on the gradual resumption of public passenger transport activities.

The transport department said it had prepared two “specifications” to prevent the spread of COVID-19, in consultation with the institutions concerned and taking into account the proposals of health professionals.

At the request of the ministry, the regional director of the transport department will hold meetings with “professional representatives of the sector in order to inquire about the objective constraints hindering the deployment of the provisions” in the specifications.

The ministry’s representatives will examine the proposals “formulated by the professionals which would lead to a rapid recovery in compliance with the health rules dictated by the authorities,” the ministry said.

The press release expressed satisfaction with the “commitment” and “responsibility” of all transport operators, lauding their actions to implement health measures to preserve the safety of passengers.

On June 21, the ministries of the interior and health announced the relaunch of transport activities on June 25, with a 50% capacity rate to respect social distancing.

In addition to road transport means, Morocco also relaunched domestic flights and increased passenger rail activities to revive Morocco’s tourism sector, one of the main pillars of the country’s economic sector.

The country has now reopened hotels, cafes, and restaurants, as well as other public spaces, such as beaches and gardens.

Citizens no longer need an exceptional movement permit to leave their houses, but the country’s authorities continue to advise all residents to stay home when possible and respect preventive measures.

Morocco has recorded 14,730 COVID-19 cases, including 240 deaths and 10,848 recoveries, to date.