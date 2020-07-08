Moroccan Football Prodigy Signs Professional Contract With FC Barcelona

The “Moroccan Messi” is one of the best talents from FC Barcelona’s football academy and is expected to soon earn a spot among the first squad.

Rabat – Moroccan-Spanish football player Ilias Akhomach has signed his first professional contract with Spanish giant FC Barcelona’s U18 squad, the team announced on Tuesday, July 7.

The team is the final stage in FC Barcelona’s prestigious football academy, known as La Masia, and represents the main talent pool for FC Barcelona’s first squad.

The 16-year-old Moroccan went through all age categories at La Masia and earned his first professional contract after he reached the legal age for professional play in Spain.

In a post on social media, FC Barcelona’s academy thanked Akhomach’s family for trusting their son and La Masia.

“Thank you Akhomach-Chakkour family for continuing to trust La Masia for training your child as a player and person,” the post said.

“At La Masia, we already have the new Messi,” said Patrick Kluivert, the director of FC Barcelona’s training center following the signature ceremony, comparing the Moroccan prodigy to six-time Ballon d’Or winner Lionel Messi.

Born to a Moroccan couple in the town of Els Hostalets de Pierola, near Barcelona, the “Moroccan Messi,” as dubbed in both Spanish and Moroccan news outlets, plays as a right winger.

As one of the youngest players to sign a contract with the U18 squad, Akhomach could indeed be following the steps of Argentinian Messi who also advanced through the different categories at La Masia before earning a spot in the first squad.

The Moroccan player expressed his pride over signing the contract, sharing pictures of himself and his family during the signing ceremony.

“Alhamdulillah (Thank God),” wrote Akhomach in an Instagram post, hinting at his Moroccan origins.

The question that many Moroccans would ask is whether the young player would choose to represent his country of origin or his country of residence when the time comes to make such a decision.

Akhomach has already played for the Spanish U16 national team. However, as long as he does not play for the main Spanish national squad, the door remains open for the Moroccan football federation to attract him into becoming an Atlas Lion.