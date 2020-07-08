Early Assessment Points to Satisfaction with Moroccan Distance Education

Morocco suspended in-person classes at all schools at all levels on March 13 as concerns grew over the spread of COVID-19.

Rabat – Morocco’s Minister of Education Saaid Amzazi said Monday that the country’s adaptation to distance education during the COVID-19 pandemic has positively reshaped “the collective image of the school and the teacher.”

At the House of Representatives on July 6, the minister and government spokesman said the Ministry of Education is preparing an assessment of Morocco’s distance learning experience.

The assessment is based on an official evaluation of the process by the general inspectorate of educational affairs, as well as a poll that consulted 100,000 individuals impacted by distance learning.

The project aims to highlight the strengths and weaknesses of distance learning in Morocco and to explore ways to improve its application.

“According to the preliminary results and general conclusions of the [general inspectorate’s] report, the implementation of distance learning is intended to be the result of an internal dynamic,” Amzazi said, according to Morocco’s state media Maghreb Arab Press (MAP).

“The outcome of this process remains very honorable, despite the difficult conditions and exceptional circumstances in which this operation has taken place,” he added.

Nearly 78% of those surveyed for the assessment expressed satisfaction with Morocco’s distance education strategy.

The positive respondents agreed that distance education “has helped strengthen the transition towards the digitization of school curricula pending the introduction of this device as a complement to face-to-face teaching,” MAP reported.

The Ministry of Education implemented various mechanisms to facilitate the transition to nationwide distance education. Through the “Telmid TICE” website, various television channels, and radio stations, the minister worked to continue advancing students’ access to education. Individual teachers and schools also mobilized tools such as Zoom and Google Classroom to reach their students from home.

While hundreds of thousands of students accessed remote learning platforms every day, swathes of the population without internet and cable access or the necessary technological equipment were left with little means of continuing valuable lessons. While NGOs and philanthropists attempted to fill in the gaps by providing children in precarious situations with laptops and tablets, the disparity in education access is still felt throughout the country.

The Ministry of Education’s assessment of Morocco’s distance education experience will allow decision-makers to determine which practices proved successful in the endeavor and what needs to be improved going forward.