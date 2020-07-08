The number of active COVID-19 cases stands now at 3,213, including 20 patients with severe symptoms.

Rabat – Morocco’s Ministry of Health has confirmed 164 more COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. This brings the total number of cases Morocco has recorded to 14,771.

With two more fatalities in the last 24 hours, the total number of deaths stands at 242, with a mortality rate of 1.6%.

Meanwhile, with an additional 677 recoveries in the last 24 hours, the recoveries count now stands at 11,316. This translates to a 76.6% recovery rate.

Approximately 804,353 suspected COVID-19 cases tested negative since the virus emerged in Morocco on March 2.

The ministry revealed that the reinforcement of COVID-19 testing laboratories brought the average number of daily tests to more than 20,000.

Authorities in the Casablanca-Settat region confirmed 49 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. The region’s total now represents 25.50% of the country’s cases since the beginning of the outbreak. The region of Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima recorded 42 new cases, now representing 18.67% of Morocco’s case count.

The Fez-Meknes region follows with 21 new cases (11.11%), the southern region of Laayoune with 12 (4.93%), and the Guelmim Oued Noun region with five (0.85%).

The Marrakech-Safi region reported 14 new cases to represent 17.73% of all cases in Morocco. An additional 14 new cases appeared in the Oriental region, which now accounts for 1.67% of all cases Morocco has recorded One new case was identified in the Beni Mellal-Khenifra​​ region.

The Rabat-Sale Kenitra region recorded only six new cases, for a total of 13.7% of Morocco’s cases.

The ministry declared that the monitoring of people who have made contact with confirmed COVID-19 patients covered a total of 78,900 people, including 16,221 who are still under medical surveillance.