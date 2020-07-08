AfDB also recognized Morocco’s response to combat the public health and economic COVID-19 crises.

Rabat – The African Development Bank (AfDB) estimates Morocco’s GDP growth to return to 4% on the assumption that economic activities will fully return to normal next year.

The bank forecasts that budget and account deficits will improve from 4.8% to 5.3% and from 4.2 % to 5.3% of GDP, respectively, the report said in its annual report, “African Economic Outlook 2020.”

The COVID-19 pandemic directly affected Morocco’s economy due to the suspension of activities in several sectors, including the industrial sector and tourism.

The crisis urged the country’s government to amend its 2020 finance bill to face the economic challenges.

The African bank, as cited by Morocco’s state media, recalled the North African country’s fruitful strategy in combating the COVID-19 pandemic at the medical and social levels.

“The 2019 World Health Security Index places Morocco 68th out of 195 countries and 4th place in Africa. It is therefore one of the countries best placed to face a health crisis,” the report said.

The bank lauded Morocco’s health sector for being “sufficiently prepared to treat sick patients” and to protect health professionals.

Morocco marked one of the highest number of daily recoveries (677) Wednesday, bringing the total number of recovered patients to 11,316.

The bank also lauded the country’s decision to set up a special fund to enable the acquisition of medical equipment to cope with the health crisis. The country’s decision to produce face masks to meet national demand also earned Morocco international recognition.

AfDB also expressed satisfaction with Morocco’s approach in creating field hospitals in several cities, with the support of Morocco’s army, to host COVID-19 patients.

The bank is not the only international body to recognize Morocco’s efforts in the fight against COVID-19. The European Union and other Moroccan partners have also expressed satisfaction with Morocco’s COVID-19 response.

In April, EU spokesperson Peter Stano said Morocco was able to “react quickly and effectively” in its response to combat COVID-19.