Renault Maroc Ends 2020 First Half With 43% Combined Market Share

The company announced the gradual resumption of activities in mid-April after several weeks of suspension due to COVID-19.

Rabat – Car manufacturer Renault Maroc has announced that it ended the first half of 2020 with a 43% combined market share.

The outcome covers the company’s all-brand market, which registered a fall of 43.3 %.

The company announced that it achieved an “exceptional performance at the end of this six-month period” with a total of 10,689 deliveries.

In June, the company secured a 41.9% market share, with 12.8% for Renault brands and 29.1 % for Dacia vehicles.

The two brands remain the market leaders “in terms of volume and market share,” the company said.

The outcomes “consolidate” Renault Maroc Group’s position as a leader of the Moroccan market, the statement added.

The company said it has earned seven places in the “Top Ten” of best sales with its Sandero, Dokker and Logan brands.

Clio ranks 4th on the “Top Ten” list, followed by Lodgy and Duster.

Kangoo maintains the 7th position.

The company said that the 2,812 deliveries in June enabled the Dacia brand to consolidate its position as a “market leader in passenger and utility vehicles (VP-VU), accumulating 13,828 deliveries in the first half for a combined market share of 30.2%.”

The Renault brand rank second in this market with 1,234 deliveries in June and a cumulative total of 5,861 vehicles sold during the first six months of the year, bringing its market share to 12.8%.

Renault also said it strengthened its position as a leader in the “customized commercial vehicles” or LCV/ STP with 1,538 units delivered and 25.9% market share.

Renault Maroc continues to promise it can meet customer demand with an online pre-order service from April on the two brands Renault and Dacia, the statement added.

Renault Maroc resumed their industrial activities in April after several weeks of suspension due to COVID-19 in Tangier and Casablanca. The automaker suspended its activity on March 19.

The company deployed preventive measures to avoid the spread of COVID-19 among its employees.