Royal Air Maroc Prepares New Flight Schedule as Travel Restrictions Ease

The new program will take into account Morocco’s recent decision to open maritime and air borders for Moroccans and foreign residents living in Morocco.

Rabat – Morocco’s flag carrier Royal Air Maroc (RAM) announced on Thursday its plans to set up a new flight program in line with the government’s recent decision to open air and maritime borders for Moroccans and foreign residents in Morocco.

In a press release, the company said that the new special flights will be scheduled in coordination with Moroccan authorities.

RAM said the flights will concern a limited number of destinations and will be composed in part of routes already served by the company’s fleet.

“The program should be finalized for the start of marketing before the end of this week, the terms [of] ticket sales will be communicated,” RAM said.

The decision comes after the government announced on Wednesday that it will open borders for Moroccans and foreign residents living in Morocco starting July 15.

Moroccans and foreign residents will have to undergo screening tests within 48 hours prior to takeoff towards Morocco. The testing procedure aims to ensure passengers are not carrying the novel coronavirus.

Moroccans residing abroad (MREs) as well as foreigners residing in Morocco will also be able to leave Morocco at the end of their stay through air and maritime means, the government announced.

RAM’s fleet over the past months have only been carrying out special repatriation flights, for thousands of Moroccans stranded abroad and some foreign nationals stranded in Morocco, as well as cargo shipments.

The airline said it has been implementing health safety measures to guarantee the security of its customers and staff in accordance with the recommendations of the public authorities and in line with international standards.

The company recalled that the wearing of face masks is mandatory on all of its flights, stating that only handbags and bags for children and for computers are allowed on board as cabin luggage.

“Health security measures are extremely respected during the boarding operation such as respecting the distance in the boarding area, in transfer buses, and in step ladders and walkways,” the company concluded.