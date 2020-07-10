Morocco Confirms 115 New COVID-19 Cases, 258 Recoveries, 1 Death

Rabat — Morocco’s Ministry of Health confirmed 115 new COVID-19 cases, increasing the country’s total case count to 15,194 as of 10 a.m. on July 10.

Moroccan health authorities also announced 258 new recoveries from COVID-19. The total number of recoveries has now reached 11,705, marking a national recovery rate of 77%.

The ministry announced one coronavirus-related death in its latest update. The death toll stands at 243, while COVID-19’s fatality rate in Morocco remains at 1.6%.

The new figures have slightly decreased Morocco’s active COVID-19 case count to 3,246.

Since the start of the domestic outbreak on March 2, the Casablanca-Settat region has recorded the most COVID-19 cases in the country (3,827 cases), followed by Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima (2,899 cases), Marrakech-Safi (2,714 cases), Rabat-Sale-Kenitra (2,031 cases), and Fez-Meknes (1,674 cases).

The remaining seven regions have recorded less than 1,000 COVID-19 cases, ranging from 17 cases in Dakhla-Oued Ed Dahab to 795 in Laayoune-Sakia El Hamra.

Between 6 p.m. on July 9 and 10 a.m. on July 10, Moroccan laboratories conducted 5,554 tests for COVID-19, including 5,439 that came back negative.

Since February, Moroccan health authorities have performed a total of 840,818 COVID-19 tests. Approximately 825,624 of the tests yielded negative results.