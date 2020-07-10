El Othmani Warns COVID-19 Has Not Disappeared

Morocco extended the state of emergency for the fourth time on Thursday to face any further challenges or a new potential new spike in the pandemic.

Rabat – Head of Government Saad Eddine El Othmani said the coronavirus pandemic remains under control in Morocco. He warned, however, that precautions must remain in place since the virus has not yet disappeared.

Spokesperson of the government Saaid Amzazi conveyed El Othmani’s statement during a press meeting after the government council held on Thursday, July 9.

The statement also concerned the country’s decision to extend the state of emergency for an additional month until August 10 to keep the situation under control.

El Othmani said health measures are still necessary to avoid any possible new wave of the pandemic.

“This control of the epidemiological situation, coupled with the strict tracking of its development, and the vigilance of all the concerned parties, is what encouraged the government to continue implementing its plan for the gradual lifting of the lockdown,” El Othmani said.

The head of government commented on the decision to extend the state of emergency, saying that it represents the legal framework for taking all necessary measures to confront any negative development of the pandemic.

Despite the surge in the number of cases, he expressed optimism about the vigilance of Morocco’s population and residents as well as with the “wise leadership of King Mohammed VI” to continue facing the pandemic and to address its economic impact.

Morocco continues to record hundreds of COVID-19 cases on a daily basis, including 115 infections today.

The new cases increased the country’s total case count to 15,194. Of the total number, 11,705 carriers recovered, while 3,246 others are under treatment.

The country’s death toll has reached 243.

Morocco’s government continues to call on all citizens to abide by the preventive measures, seeking to confront the virus through the wearing of masks in public, and the use of hygienic products as well as the avoidance of large gatherings.

Since June, Morocco has gradually lifted lockdown on more than 80 % of the country’s provinces and prefectures.