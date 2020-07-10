Government Congratulates Crown Prince Moulay El Hassan on High School Graduation

The Crown Prince passed his 2020 baccalaureate exams with honors.

Rabat – Head of Government Saad Eddine El Othmani conveyed the cabinet’s “warm congratulations” to King Mohammed VI and to all members of the royal family on Crown Prince Moulay El Hassan’s high school graduation.

On July 7, the Ministry of Education announced that Crown Prince Moulay El Hassan had passed the 2020 baccalaureate exams with honors in the field of economic and social sciences.

El Othmani said the government wishes “more success” for the Crown prince in his scientific and university career.

El Othmani also congratulated all Moroccan students who sat for the 2020 baccalaureate exams despite the conditions linked to the COVID-19 pandemic.

He expressed satisfaction with all of the preventive measures put in place to preserve the safety of students and teachers supervising the exams.

He said the efforts that contributed to the success of the “great operation is a new success for our country in the fight against repercussions of the pandemic.”

Spokesperson of the government Saaid Amzazi conveyed El Othmani statements during the government council held on Thursday, July 9.

Amzazi recalled that the number of candidates who sat for the exams during the ordinary session of the national baccalaureate exam reached 331, 238. As many as 282,048 candidates sat for exams in the public sector and 36,869 in the private sector.

The COVID-19 situation changed the country’s education structure after Morocco suspended school on March 16 to curb the spread of COVID-19.

The government shifted to online classes that several websites and television channels hosted to provide continuity of education after schools closed.

The 2019-2020 academic year ended last month.

The ordinary session of baccalaureate exams ended on June 9.

The ministry will announce exam results on July 15. The retake exams are scheduled for July 22-24.

The final results of baccalaureate exams will be announced by July 29 at the latest.