Rabat – Morocco and the United Nations Educational and Scientific Organization (UNESCO) completed negotiations over the “Global Priority Africa” resolution on the restitution of cultural property and other beneficial factors on July 10.

After one week of discussions centered around the resolution, UNESCO’s Executive Board announced its plans to launch a flagship program focused on the repatriation of artifacts and pieces of Africa’s cultural heritage that were illegally trafficked around the world.

The resolution will also ensure sufficient human resources in order effectively and efficiently implement Global Priority Africa’s goals. African member states will benefit from ocean, sea, and marine conservation and sustainability efforts and resources.

The document indicates that there will be an allocation of adequate resources and capacities with clear ratios that enable sufficient monitoring of progress and budgeting. It also notes the critical need for implementing mechanisms which ensure the sustainability of financing programs impacted by the COVID-19 crisis.

Morocco, as the co-author of the resolution, welcomed UNESCO’s efforts. Moroccan ambassador to UNESCO Samir Addahre congratulated his colleagues saying, “Through their support, [we] have signified in a strong way, the necessary effort to reconceptualize the Global Priority Africa program.”

He added that this resolution “opens a new page for the Global Priority Africa [initiative].” The initiative was established in 1989 without the necessary means for African states to independently benefit from the energy and resources included in its cause.

The Moroccan ambassador emphasized that the resolution is in “alignment with UNESCO’s strategy with the African Union Agenda.” He added that the resolution serves to “strengthen the collaboration between the World Heritage Center and the African World Heritage Fund,” an entity under the authority of the African Union.

“We need the emergence of a strong Africa, resilient and capable of taking charge of itself”, said Addahre. “Morocco calls for a reflection which involves all the member states so that the hopes of a future of shared progress offered by Africa become a reality for the peoples of the continent.”

The African Union’s Agenda 2063 seeks to repatriate all African heritage properties by strengthening the 1970 convention regarding illegal trafficking of cultural property.