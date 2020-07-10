Astronomer: Morocco to Celebrate Eid Al Adha July 31

The astronomer’s calculations forecast a unified Eid Al Adha across the Middle East and North Africa.

Rabat – The first day of the Islamic holiday Eid Al Adha, or the feast of sacrifice, will fall on July 31 in Morocco, astronomer Abdelaziz Kharbouch Al Ifrani told Morocco World News on Friday.

The astronomer expects to observe on July 21 the crescent moon of Dhu Al Hijjah, the twelfth and final month in the Islamic calendar.

Al Ifrani, whose astronomical calculations for other religious events were all correct, said the meeting of the sun and the moon, or conjugation, is set to occur on July 29 at 17:33:47, or approximately 5:30 p.m.

“The meeting will be a global moment. The longer the period between the meeting and the time evaluated for it, the greater the opportunity for vision is large and clear,” he explained.

Al Ifrani said the first day of Dhu Al Hijjah this year is expected on Wednesday, July 22, pending Morocco’s official announcement in accordance with the observation of the crescent across the Maghreb.

The astronomer said the day of Arafah, which is the second day of the hajj pilgrimage, will take place on July 30, and Eid Al Adha will be on July 31.

“It’s expected that most Islamic countries will unite in their holiday,” Al Ifrani said.

Like Ramadan, Eid Al Adha and the hajj pilgrimage to Mecca, Saudi Arabia will be different and unprecedented this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Saudi Arabia did not cancel the hajj, but only locals and residents wishing to perform the pilgrimage will be permitted to do so.

Morocco’s government has officially commenced preparations for the Eid Al Adha celebrations.

The Ministry of Agriculture and the Ministry of the Interior issued a statement regarding Eid Al Adha preparations earlier this week, stating that all parties concerned are mobilizing efforts to ensure the success of the event amid the COVID-19 crisis.

The ministries vowed to strictly monitor the supply chain of animals for the holiday to ensure that butchers, farmers, and vendors are all respecting preventive measures to limit the spread of COVID-19.

“Actions have been taken, including the publication of a guide on COVID-19 preventive health measures to be respected on the day of Eid,” the statement said.