Approximately 833,769 suspected COVID-19 cases tested negative since the outbreak of the virus in Morocco.

Rabat – Morocco’s Ministry of Health has confirmed 249 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 15,328.

Meanwhile, the total number of recoveries stands at 11,827, accounting for an additional 380 in the last 24 hours. The recovery rate reached 77%.

The number of active COVID-19 cases stands now at 3,258, including 25 patients with severe symptoms.

Meanwhile, the total number of deaths is now 243, with one new fatality. The mortality rate stands at 1.6%.

The ministry shared that a total of 81,381 people have been monitored after making contact with confirmed COVID-19 patients, including 13,586 who are still under medical surveillance.

In the last 24 hours, the Casablanca-Settat region recorded 62 new COVID-19 cases, accounting for 25.25% of the country’s cases. Meanwhile, the Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima region was hardest-hit over the last day, recording 85 new cases to represent 19.35% of the country’s total cases.

The Marrakech-Safi region recorded 26 new cases to represent 17.71% of all cases in Morocco,

The Fez-Meknes region follows with 25 cases (11.07%), the Rabat-Sale-Kenitra region with six (13.26%), the southern region of Laayoune with 17 (5.18%). The Guelmim Oued Noun region recorded four (0.88%).

One new case appeared in the Dakhla-Oued Ed Dahab region, covering 0.11% of the cases in Morocco.