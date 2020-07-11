Morocco Clarifies ‘Exceptional’ Open Border Operations, Starting July 15

On July 15, Morocco will begin to facilitate cross border travel specifically for Moroccan citizens, residents, and their family members; as well as foreigners stuck in Morocco.

Rabat – Morocco’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccans Residing Abroad has issued a statement of clarification regarding their July 9 announcement of the country’s “exceptional operation” of selectively opening borders.

The ministry stressed that the country will only be permitting the entry of Moroccan citizens, including students and residents abroad, or foreigners holding residency cards, plus the family members of both citizens and residents, starting July 15.

All individuals authorized to re-enter the country must provide evidence of their citizenship or residency status, or their family members’ legal documentation.

As well, travelers must take a PCR test and a serological test less than 48 hours before departing for Morocco in order to rule out COVID-19 infection. Meanwhile, Moroccan authorities are currently negotiating appropriate solutions for travelers unable to receive a PCR or serological test.

Children traveling to Morocco under the age of 11 are exempt from the PCR test.

People crossing Morocco’s land and sea borders via the ports of Sete (France) and Genoa (Italy) will be subject to an additional PCR test on board the boat, under the circumstance that their test does not meet the required time of validity.

The officials responsible for organizing travel operations will work beyond the bounds of traditionally served direct lines to and from Morocco. Flight planning will concern countries where there is a high demand from Moroccans residing abroad or foreigners residing in Morocco.

Due to the conditions of travel and special operations set up to benefit Moroccan citizens and foreign nationals stuck in Morocco, only tickets purchased from Royal Air Maroc and Air Arabia will be deemed valid and compensation between airlines is not possible.

Those wishing to benefit from the operation, officially kicking off July 14 at midnight, can expect to receive further clarification regarding available flights and other modes of transportation in the coming days.

Embassies and consulates, as well as representatives of Royal Air Maroc, will be available for further travel inquiries. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs also remains available to answer questions through their call center or crisis hotline.

Morocco closed its land, air, and sea borders on March 15 in order to limit the spread of COVID-19. The decision left tens of thousands of Moroccan citizens stranded abroad and at least tens of thousands of tourists stuck in Morocco.