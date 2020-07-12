Morocco to Experience Scorching Temperatures, Heavy Thunderstorms

Use your sunscreen and keep yourself hydrated.

Rabat – Morocco’s General Directorate of Meteorology (DMN) forecasts scorching temperatures and heavy thunderstorms in several provinces on Sunday, July 12 and Monday, July 13.

In a special notice, the DMN forecast temperatures ranging between 41 to 44 degrees Celsius degrees in the southern Moroccan provinces of Assa-Zag, Tata, Es-Smara, Boujdour, Oued-Eddahab, Taroudant, Zagora, and Aousserd. The south-central Marrakech and Rehamna provinces will also experience hot weather.

The central provinces of Beni Mellal, Kelaat Sraghna, Fkih Ben Saleh, and Khouribga, along with the north-central Khemisset province, will similarly endure the heatwave.

Local thunderstorms and orange-level rainfall will hit tAhe Al Haouz province in the Marrakech-Safi region, as well as the southern provinces of Taroudant, Ouarzazate, Tinghir, Azilal, Zagora, and Tata from 1:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. on Sunday.

The central and north-central provinces of Midelt, Khenifra, and Ifrane will also see storms and rain.

Wind gusts and hail may accompany rainfall in some regions, the DMN said.

This week, the DMN issued a score of special notes, warning of scorching temperatures around the country.

While heatwaves are normal during summer in Morocco, some regions where the weather remains relatively mild experienced exceptionally high temperatures, including the Rabat-Sale Kenitra region.

Experts recommend eight to 10 glasses of water a day during the summer, but the quantity of water consumed should also take into account the person’s weight. Health experts also emphasize the use of sunscreen during outdoor activities to protect the skin from potential sun damage.