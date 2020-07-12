Morocco Questions Police Inspector After Suspicious Death of Woman

The woman’s body is at the morgue for an autopsy to determine the cause of death, DGSN said.

Rabat – Moroccan police opened a preliminary investigation on July 11 to determine the circumstances of the suspicious death of a 32-year-old woman while she was in the company of a police inspector in the city of Taza, northern Morocco.

The police are investigating the case after they realized that the body of the woman was transported from the home of the police officer in suspicious circumstances, a statement from the General Directorate of National Security (DGSN) has said.

Police placed the officer in custody pending the preliminary investigation under the supervision of the public prosecutor’s office.

The investigation seeks to determine the degree of the officer's involvement in the case.