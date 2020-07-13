Morocco Confirms 76 New COVID-19 Cases, 393 Recoveries

The number of active COVID-19 cases in the country has dipped below 3,000 for the first time since June 27.

Rabat – Morocco’s Ministry of Health has confirmed 76 new COVID-19 cases, increasing the country’s total case count to 15,821 as of 10 a.m. on July 13.

The ministry also announced 393 new recoveries. Morocco’s total recoveries from COVID-19 have now reached 12,676, with a recovery rate of 80.1%.

Three people died from COVID-19 in the past 16 hours. Morocco’s death toll is now at 253, marking a 1.6% fatality rate.

The new figures decreased Morocco’s active case count from 3,212 to 2,892, pushing the number below the 3,000 mark for the first time since June 27.

Casablanca-Settat remains the region with the highest number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Morocco since the start of the domestic outbreak, with 24.87% of the country’s case count.

The Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima region comes second with 19.57% of the cases, followed by Marrakech-Safi (17.77%), Rabat-Sale-Kenitra (13.03%), and Fez-Meknes (11.36%).

The Laayoune-Sakia El Hamra (5.19%), Draa-Tafilalet (3.7%), Oriental (1.73%), Beni Mellal-Khenifra (1.11%), Guelmim-Oued Noun (0.92%), Souss-Massa (0.63%), and Dakhla-Oued Ed Dahab (0.12%) regions have recorded fewer than 1,000 COVID-19 cases each since the start of the domestic outbreak.

Between 6 p.m. on July 12 and 10 a.m. on July 13, Moroccan laboratories conducted 6,457 COVID-19 tests, including 6,381 that came back negative.

The new tests increased the number of tests conducted since February to 885,083, including 869,262 that came back negative.