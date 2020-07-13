Morocco Isolates Tangier After Surge in Local COVID-19 Hotspots

With 814 active cases of COVID-19 as of July 13, Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima is the second hardest-hit region in Morocco.

Rabat – Tangier authorities are on high alert after the Ministry of the Interior ordered on Sunday the closure of all entrances leading to the northern Moroccan city.

The July 12 order came after the emergence of new COVID-19 hotspots throughout several Tangier neighborhoods.

The Ministry of the Interior also reimposed mandatory exceptional movement permits in Tangier. The city’s residents may only leave their homes in the event of extreme necessity “while observing the necessary precautions.”

Precautions include maintaining appropriate distances from others, respecting hygiene measures, wearing face masks, and downloading Morocco’s official COVID-19 tracking application, “Wiqaytna.” Tangier residents must obtain exceptional authorization from local authorities to travel outside the city.

Local authorities have closed hammams, stadiums, and sports complexes and reinstalled an 8 p.m. curfew to limit activities in markets, shopping centers, cafes, parks, gardens, and other public spaces.

The Ministry of the Interior will make decisions regarding Tangier’s lockdown based on the development of the epidemiological situation in the city.

With 3,096 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 42 related deaths as of July 13, Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima is the second hardest-hit region in Morocco after Casablanca-Settat, which has 3,935 cases and 45 deaths.

The nationwide state of emergency will remain in effect until August 10. Moroccan prefectures and provinces are still divided into two zones based on their local COVID-19 situations.

Zone 1: Al Hoceima, Ben Slimane, Beni Mellal-Khenifra region, Berrechid, Boulemane, Casablanca, Chefchaouen, Chichaoua, Dakhla-Oued Eddahab region, Draa-Tafilalet region, El Hajeb, El Haouz, El Jadida, Essaouira, Fahs-Anjra, Fez, Guelmim-Oued Noun region, Ifrane, Kelaat Sraghna, Khemisset, Laayoune-Sakia El Hamra region, Mediouna, Meknes, Mohammedia, Moulay Yakoub, M’diq-Fnideq, Nouaceur, Oriental region, Ouezzane, Rabat, Rhamna, Sefrou, Settat, Sidi Bennour, Sidi Kacem, Sidi Slimane, Skhirat-Temara, Souss-Massa region, Taounate, Taza, Tetouan, Youssoufia

Zone 2: Asilah, Kenitra, Larache, Marrakech, Safi, Tangier