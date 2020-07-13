Veg’Fest Morocco to Promote Veganism in 4-Day Online Event

The free-to-access event brings together speakers from 16 different countries around the world.

Rabat – The National Association of Vegans in Morocco, Veg’Morocco, is set to host the first online Veg’Fest Morocco between July 30 and August 2.

The four-day event is set to take place on Veg’Morocco’s Facebook page, with free access for anyone interested in veganism, both in Morocco and abroad.

Veg’Fest Morocco aims to promote veganism, a “way of life combining exclusive plant-based nutrition and refusal to consume products of animal origin (dairy products, meat, leather, clothing, shoes, cosmetics) or from their exploitation,” Veg’Morocco said in a press release.

The three first days of the event will include activities in three different languages: Arabic (July 30), English (July 31), and French (August 1). Meanwhile, the closing day of the event, August 2, will be dedicated to art, culture, and music.

The online festival will provide an opportunity for vegan speakers to discuss several topics relating to their lifestyle and the fields of health, ecology, ethics, and public awareness.

The “English Day” program on July 31 includes six different presentations from 4 to 10 p.m. The topics include the benefits of veganism, the relationship between veganism and athleticism, veganism and Islam, veganism in Africa, and the climate crisis in Africa.

Speakers throughout the event include doctors, nutritionists, ecologists, activists, volunteers at environmental NGOs, researchers, philosophers, and essayists from 16 different countries. Represented countries include Morocco, Tunisia, Zimbabwe, Rwanda, Guinea, Lebanon, Palestine, Iran, Spain, France, Switzerland, the US, Canada, Poland, Germany, and the UK.

The conferences and presentations will be punctuated with Yoga and meditation sessions, as well as cooking workshops led by chefs and culinary experts.

Veg’Morocco is also set to promote vegan projects and businesses in Morocco throughout the event to boost their public visibility.

The online Veg’Fest Morocco comes after “the resounding success” of the first face-to-face Veg’Fest held in the Medina of Fez in 2018, Veg’Morocco said.

The association encourages the adoption of a healthy, plant-based diet and respectful interactions with animals in order to contribute to the preservation of the environment.