The identification of 94% of the recently discovered cases resulted from following up on hotspots and with individuals who made contact with confirmed COVID-19 patients.

Rabat – The Moroccan Ministry of Health reported 191 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of cases recorded in the country since the beginning of the outbreak to 15,936.

With an additional 651 recoveries in the last 24 hours, the recovery count stands at 12,934. The recovery rate reached 81.2%.

The total number of deaths is now 255, with five new fatalities. The deaths in the last 24 hours occurred in the cities of Casablanca, Tangier, and Guelmim. The mortality rate stands at 1.6%.

The number of active COVID-19 cases stands now at 2,747, including 27 patients with severe symptoms.

The ministry declared that 94% of the recently discovered cases were identified by following up on hotspots and with individuals who made contact with confirmed COVID-19 patients.

Approximately 786,722 suspected COVID-19 cases have tested negative since the outbreak of the virus in Morocco.

The pandemic’s spread by region

In the last 24 hours, the Marrakech-Safi region recorded 68 new cases to represent 17.57% of all cases in Morocco, followed by the Fez-Meknes region with 57 (11.57%).

The Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima recorded 37 new cases to represent 19.63% of the country’s cases.

Meanwhile, 20 new cases appeared in the Oriental region, covering 1.81% of the cases in Morocco.

One case emerged in both the Beni Mellal-Khenifra and Souss Massa regions.

The region of Rabat-Sale-Kenitra recorded seven new cases, with a total of 12.95% of Morocco’s cases.

Meanwhile, no new cases were recorded in the regions of Casablanca-Settat or Laayoune, regions that have recently been confirming significant numbers of cases.