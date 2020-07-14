Morocco Confirms 111 New COVID-19 Cases, 469 Recoveries, 1 Death

The Ministry of the Interior warned it will not hesitate to reimpose strict lockdown measures on neighborhoods hosting potential COVID-19 hotspots.

Rabat – Morocco’s Ministry of Health has confirmed 111 new COVID-19 cases. The new cases have brought the country’s total case count to 16,047 as of 10 a.m. on July 14.

The ministry also recorded 469 new recoveries. The number of recovered patients has reached 13,403 to date.

The ministry registered one new death in the last 16 hours. The death toll now stands at 256.

Morocco’s COVID-19 recovery rate is 83.52% and the fatality rate stands at 1.6%.

The Casablanca-Settat region remains its leading position, hosting the majority of the country’s COVID-19 cases (24.63%), followed by Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima (19.82%), Marrakech-Safi (17.8%), Rabat-Sale-Kenitra (12.9%), and Fez-Meknes (11.5%).

Laayoune-Sakia El Hamra has 5.12% of Morocco’s cases, followed by Draa-Tafilalet (3.65%), Oriental (1.81%), Beni Mellal-Khenifra (1.1%), Guelmim-Oued Noun (0.91%), Souss-Massa (0.63%), and Dakhla-Oued Ed Dahab (0.12%).

Approximately 889,241 suspected virus carriers have tested negative for COVID-19 since the pandemic reached Morocco in March.

The Ministry of the Interior warned on July 12 that it will not hesitate to reimpose lockdown measures on neighborhoods where new COVID-19 hotspots emerge. The statement came after authorities reimposed strict measures in the city of Tangier after several new hotspots appeared throughout various neighborhoods.