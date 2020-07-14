Japan Grants Medical Supplies to Morocco to Fight COVID-19

Acknowledging Morocco’s efforts in the fight against COVID-19, a score of countries donated medical supplies and medicines to the country.

Rabat – The Japanese government announced its decision to donate “emergency medical aid” to Morocco worth approximately $4.65 million to assist the North African country in its campaign against COVID-19.

Morocco’s Foreign Affairs Nasser Bourita and Japan’s Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador in Morocco confirmed the exchange in a signing ceremony on July 10, according to a press release from the Japanese Embassy.

The shipment of medical supplies includes mobile digital radiography devices, ultrasound systems, radiography systems, CT scanners, and other equipment seeking to reinforce provincial hospitals in several regions throughout Morocco.

“Japan, through its economic and social cooperation, actively engages alongside Morocco in its efforts to overcome the health crisis caused by COVID-19, which is still spreading rapidly around the world,” the statement said.

The Japanese embassy also expressed satisfaction with the “important multidimensional measures” Morocco adopted to contain the pandemic and to mitigate its repercussions.

The measures, according to the embassy, have earned Morocco “recognition of the international community, including Japan.”

The Japanese diplomatic representation recalled that it recently mobilized $573,804 through its cooperation with UNICEF in Morocco to help finance intervention seeking to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and mitigate its impacts.

Recognizing the efforts of Morocco in tackling the pandemic, a score of countries, including India, the US, and China, have donated medical supplies to Morocco.

In April, the US embassy announced it transferred protective equipment to Morocco to help the country fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

India’s government also donated six million hydroxychloroquine tablets to Morocco in May. Morocco uses the medicine to treat COVID-19 patients.

Japan and Morocco share strong diplomatic relations with several exchanges of visits and agreements to boost cooperation.

On May 13, the Japanese House of Councillors adopted an agreement on the protection and promotion of investments between Morocco and Japan.

Japan seeks to become Morocco’s main trade partner in the Asian continent.

Trade cooperation between the two countries represents 4.5% of trade between Morocco and Asia and 2.7% of trade between Japan and Africa.