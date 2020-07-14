Morocco’s ONCF to Relaunch Train Activities to, from Tangier July 15

The statement followed the ONCF’s decision to suspend all frequencies to and from Tangier due to the local COVID-19 crisis.

Rabat – Morocco’s National Railway Office (ONCF) announced Tuesday its decision to resume train services to and from Tangier starting Wednesday.

The decision comes just a day after the office suspended all train activities to and from the northern Moroccan city on Monday. The suspension followed the Ministry of the Interior’s order on Sunday for Tangier authorities to reimpose strict lockdown measures in the city due to the emergence of new COVID-19 hotspots.

The ONCF clarified in a new press release on July 14 that frequencies concerning the Tangier-Casablanca route through the high-speed train “Al Boraq” and the Tangier-Fez “Al Atlas” trains will resume on July 15.

The statement invited passengers to inquire about train schedules through its website www.oncf-voyages.ma or by calling its customer service center at 2255.

Authorities in Tangier were on high alert on Sunday after a statement from the Ministry of the Interior called for strict lockdown measures across the city.

The decision was in response to the emergence of new hotspots in several neighborhoods due to a lack of respect for the government-recommended preventive measures to contain the spread of COVID-19.

The Ministry of Health also issued a statement to warn Tangier residents that preventive measures are mandatory, including the wearing of masks in public.

The ministry argued that the increase in the number of infections, deaths, and critical cases is due to the non-respect of the measures recommended to stem outbreaks.