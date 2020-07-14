CCM Launches Free Moroccan Film Screenings Online

The offerings will include over 30 Moroccan short films and several feature documentaries.

Rabat – The Moroccan Cinematographic Center (CCM) is making available on its official website more than 10 Moroccan feature documentaries to watch for free starting today, July 14.

CCM will also diffuse during the coming months more than 30 Moroccan short films.

The website will allow viewers to experience three to four short films and one feature documentary every week until the end of the program, CCM announced in a statement.

The short films that CCM selected are among those that featured in the Mediterranean Short Film Festival in Tangier over the last 10 years. The selected feature documentaries screened at the National Film Festival, either in or out of competition.

Viewers will be able to watch each week’s selections anytime, day or night.

This is the fourth time CCM has offered free Moroccan movies on its website since the beginning of the COVID-19 outbreak, with the aim of entertaining people complying with lockdown.

CCM made 36 Moroccan films available on its website between March and April, after Morocco imposed the lockdown and extended it for the first time, 11 more free movies available in May, and 15 in June, as Morocco continued to extend its lockdown.

As of today, the movies offered during the COVID-19 crisis have attracted more than 600,000 viewers from 101 different countries—with Morocco ranking first.

The negative repercussions of the COVID-19 crisis on Moroccan movie theaters resulted in losses of MAD 16 million ($1.6 million) during the months of March and April, according to CCM.

The significant losses follow CCM’s issuance of its 2019 annual receipt. Movie theater revenues reached a total of $9.7 million compared to $7.7 million in 2018, thanks to 1.9 million movie-goers.