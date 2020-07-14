Approximately 899,043 suspected COVID-19 cases have tested negative since the outbreak of the virus in Morocco.

Rabat – The Moroccan Ministry of Health confirmed 161 additional COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, bringing the country’s case count to 16,097, as of 6 p.m. on July 14.

The ministry recorded two additional deaths in the last 24 hours, bringing the death toll to 257. The mortality rate remains at 1.6%.

Morocco also recorded 508 new COVID-19 recoveries in 24 hours, bringing the country’s total to 13,442. The recovery rate reached 83.5%.

The number of active COVID-19 cases stands now at 2,398, including 31 patients with severe symptoms.

Approximately 899,043 suspected COVID-19 cases have tested negative since the outbreak of the virus in Morocco. Of today’s new cases, 90% were identified by following up with individuals who made contact with COVID-19 patients, as well as hotspots.

According to the Ministry of Health’s 6 p.m. bulletin, the Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima region recorded 75 new COVID-19 cases, now accounting for 19.90% of the country’s cases, while the Casablanca-Settat recorded 37 new cases to represent 24.67% of the country’s cases.

The Marrakech-Safi region follows with 28 cases (17.75%), and the region of Rabat-Sale-Kenitra with 13 (12.90%).

Meanwhile, the Fez-Meknes region recorded three new cases to represent 11.47% of all cases in Morocco and three new cases appeared in the Oriental region, covering 1.81% of the cases in Morocco.

The regions of Draa-Tafilalet and Guelmim Oued Noun only recorded one new case of COVID-19 each, with a total of 3.65% and 0.91% of Morocco’s cases, respectively.

The ministry declared that the monitoring of individuals who have made contact with confirmed COVID-19 patients reached a total of 88,819 people. This includes 15,211 who are still under medical surveillance, which should last 14 days.

As part of its campaign against the spread of COVID-19 the Japanese government has decided to donate an in-kind medical aid, worth $4.65 million to assist Morocco in its fight against the virus.

The medical equipment includes mobile digital radiography devices, ultrasound systems, radiography systems, and more.