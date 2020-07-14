Morocco to Postpone King Mohammed VI’s Throne Day Celebrations

The decision comes in line with the preventive measures that Morocco is taking to tackle the spread of COVID-19.

Rabat – The Moroccan Ministry of the Royal House, Protocol and the Chancellery announced today, July 14, that all royal activities and ceremonies related to the 21st Throne Day of King Mohammed VI have been postponed.

The decision comes in line with the preventive measures that Morocco is taking to tackle the spread of COVID-19.

The ministry decided to delay the reception ceremony, headed by King Mohammed VI, as well as the oath taking ceremony of new graduating officers from various schools, military, semi-military, and civic institutions.

In addition, it also decided to postpone the allegiance ceremony, the torch ceremony led by the Royal Guard, and all the festivities that traditionally draw a large crowd.

However, King Mohammed VI will deliver a radio broadcast and televised speech to the Moroccan people on the eve of Throne Day, July 29, at 9 p.m. The King will also host a symbolic reception ceremony on Throne Day itself, July 30.

Last year’s celebration of Throne Day took place in Tangier’s Merchane palace on the afternoon of July 30. King Mohammed VI chaired the ceremony with Crown Prince Moulay Hassan and Prince Moulay Rachid.

Several ambassadors from countries around the world also attended the ceremony, including then-Algerian Ambassador to Morocco Ahmed Benyamina, as well as Cameroonian ambassador Mouhamadou Youssifou, who offered their congratulations to the King.

On the occasion of the 20th Throne Day in 2019, the Moroccan Monarch delivered a speech to the Moroccan people in which he promised to inject “fresh blood” into public service, and pledged to create the New Development Model Committee (CSMD).

“Over the years, we have not always done as we wished. But today we are determined to stay on course, capitalize on our achievements, complete the ongoing dynamics of reforms, and address the shortcomings,” he said.