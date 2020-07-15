Morocco Confirms 84 New COVID-19 Cases, 224 New Recoveries

Morocco’s active case count has steadily declined since the start of the week and currently stands at 2,257.

Rabat – Morocco’s Ministry of Health confirmed 84 new COVID-19 cases between 6 p.m. on July 14 and 10 a.m. on July 15. The country’s total case count currently stands at 16,181.

The health ministry also announced 224 new recoveries from COVID-19, bringing the total number of recovered patients to 13,666. Morocco’s recovery rate is now 84.4%.

Health authorities record one new coronavirus-related death. The country’s death toll stands at 258, while the fatality rate remains at 1.6%.

The new figures decreased Morocco’s active COVID-19 case count to 2,257.

Casablanca-Settat remains the region with the highest number of confirmed COVID-19 cases since the start of the domestic outbreak, with 24.6% of the country’s total case count.

Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima comes second, with 19.97% of the cases, followed by Marrakech-Safi (17.84%), Rabat-Sale-Kenitra (12.83%), Fez-Meknes (11.49%), and Laayoune-Sakia El Hamra (5.07%).

The remaining regions of Draa-Tafilalet (3.63%), the Oriental (1.81%), Beni Mellal-Khenifra (1.09%), Guelmim-Oued Noun (0.91%), Souss-Massa (0.63%), and Dakhla-Oued Ed Dahab (0.14%) continue to record relatively lower increases in their case counts.

Between 6 p.m. on July 14 and 10 a.m. on July 15, Moroccan laboratories conducted 9,555 COVID-19 tests on suspected cases, 9,471 came back negative.

Since February, Moroccan health authorities have performed a total of 924,695 COVID-19 tests, 908,514 yielded negative results.