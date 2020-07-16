New regional hotspots across the country continue to increase the number of cases.

Morocco Confirms 162 New COVID-19 Cases, 75 Recoveries, 1 Death
Safaa Kasraoui
By
Safaa Kasraoui
-

Rabat – Morocco’s Ministry of Health registered 162 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the country’s total case count to 16,424 as of 10 a.m. on July 16.

The ministry also confirmed 75 new recoveries, bringing the recovery rate in Morocco to 84.61%.

To date, 2,268 active COVID-19 cases are receiving treatment, while a total of 13,896 patients have recovered.

The death toll now stands at 260, with one fatality recorded today.

The fatality rate stands at 1.58%.

The Casablanca-Settat region maintains its leading position, hosting the majority of the country’s COVID-19 cases (24.57%), followed by Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima (19.93%), Marrakech-Safi (17.82%), Rabat-Sale-Kenitra (12.76 %), and Fez-Meknes (11.70%).

Laayoune-Sakia El Hamra has 5,00% of Morocco’s cases, followed by Draa-Tafilalet (3.57%), Oriental (1.85%), Beni Mellal-Khenifra (1.12%), Guelmim-Oued Noun (0.90%), Souss-Massa (0.63%), and Dakhla-Oued Ed Dahab (0.15%).

Approximately 927,267 suspected virus carriers have tested negative for COVID-19 since the pandemic reached Morocco in March.

The government has been warning citizens against non-respect of measures, seeking to prevent the spread of the virus in the country.

The Health Ministry issued a press release to warn that some people do not wear face masks and do not abide by hygienic measures, leading to the increase in the number of cases.

