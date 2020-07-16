Spanish Congress Approves Donation of Gran Teatro Cervantes to Morocco

Spain agreed to transfer full ownership of the theater to Morocco earlier this year.

Rabat – The Spanish congress approved on Wednesday the Spanish government’s decision to donate Gran Teatro Cervantes in Tangier to Morocco.

News outlet El Faro de Ceuta said the decision to transfer the theater’s ownership to Morocco only received one vote against, from the Ciudadanos (Citizens) Spanish political party.

The party believes that the decision is “not a good agreement” and shows Spain’s inability to defend its cultural heritage abroad.

Spain’s government, however, approved a deal to authorize the “irrevocable” donation of the theater to Morocco on February 12.

The government of Morocco previously conveyed its plan to restore and manage the theater. Morocco intended to preserve Gran Teatro Cervantes’ Spanish history and culture in exchange for full ownership of the significant structure.



The building dates back to 1911, a project initiated by prominent Tangier residents Don Manuel Pena and his wife Esperanza Orellana.

The building was designed by renowned architect Diego Jimenez Armstrong, who has a rich architecture portfolio.

The couple opened Gran Teatro Cervantes in Morocco in 1913, dedicating it to renowned Spanish writer Miguel de Cervantes.

The now-abandoned theater became Spain’s property in 1929.