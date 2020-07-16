Morocco Confirms 283 COVID-19 Cases, 144 Recoveries in 24 Hours

The number of active COVID-19 cases now stands at 2,317, including 29 patients with severe symptoms.

Rabat – Morocco’s Ministry of Health reported 283 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. The total number of cases recorded in Morocco is now 16,545.

The ministry recorded four more fatalities in the last 24 hours, bringing the country’s COVID-19 death toll to 263. The mortality rate is 1.6%.

Morocco also recorded 144 recoveries in the last 24 hours, bringing the recoveries count to 13,965. The recovery rate is now 84.4%.

Approximately 937,170 suspected COVID-19 cases tested negative since the domestic outbreak began on March 2.

Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima confirmed 86 new cases in the last 24 hours, representing 20.05% of all of Morocco’s confirmed cases. The Fez-Meknes region follows with 71 new COVID-19 cases (11.99%).

The Casablanca-Settat region recorded 51 new cases (24.41%), followed by the Marrakech-Safi region with 44 (17.72%).

Authorities in the region of Rabat-Sale Kenitra reported nine new cases, now representing a total of 12.67% of the cases in Morocco.

Six additional cases appeared in the Dakhla-Oued Ed Dahab region, which now accounts for 0.17% of all cases.

The Oriental region recorded 14 new COVID-19 cases while the Guelmim-Oued Noun regions recorded only one additional case.

The southern region of Laayoune only recorded one case, to represent 4.97% of the country’s cases.