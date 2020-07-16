Morocco Thanks Spain for Facilitating Return of Moroccan Seasonal Workers

Rabat – Morocco’s embassy in Spain expressed thanks for Spain’s collaboration to facilitate the return of Moroccan seasonal workers stranded in Huelva.

The repatriation process will start on Saturday through a sea trip that will bring home 1,200 seasonal workers.

The total number of Moroccan seasonal workers stranded in Huelva is estimated at 7,100.

The embassy will launch the repatriation process on Saturday in collaboration with Spanish government and the Autonomous Community of Andalusia.

The diplomatic representation thanked the Spanish Ministry of Foreign Affairs, as well as the President of the Junta, and the government of Andalusia. It expressed gratitude for their “precious collaboration, their follow up and their great interest in the situation of Moroccan seasonal workers.”

The embassy extended appreciation to the Andalusian government delegation and the sub-delegation in Huelva for “their support throughout the period.”

Moroccan seasonal workers have been sharing concerns regarding their situation. This comes despite Morocco’s decision to reopen borders on July 15 for citizens, foreign residents, and their families.

Women farmers opened up about their situation in a video published by Spanish news outlet Le Mar de Onuba. The women called on King Mohammed VI to intervene and facilitate their return.

The farmers explained they cannot afford tickets to Morocco as they transferred their salaries to their families in Morocco.

On July 15, Spanish news agency EFE reported on the agreement between Morocco and Spain to facilitate the Moroccans’ return.

EFE said the Andalusian government will pay for the workers’ transport to the point of departure. It will also cover their PCR testing, which is a prerequisite for travel to Morocco.