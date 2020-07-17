Morocco Confirms 93 New COVID-19 Cases, 210 New Recoveries

Morocco’s active case count is currently at its lowest point since June 23.

Rabat – Morocco’s Ministry of Health confirmed 93 new COVID-19 cases between July 16 and 10 p.m. on July 17. The country’s total case count currently stands at 16,638.

Moroccan health authorities also announced 210 new recoveries from COVID-19. The total number of recovered patients in Morocco is now 14,175, marking an 85.2% recovery rate.

The ministry did not announce any coronavirus-related deaths in the past 16 hours. The death toll of COVID-19 in Morocco remains at 263, while the fatality rate does not exceed 1.6%.

The new figures decreased Morocco’s active case count to 2,200. The number is at its lowest since June 23.

The Fez-Meknes region recorded the most new COVID-19 cases in the past 16 hours, followed by Marrakech-Safi.

Since the start of the domestic outbreak, the Casablanca-Settat region has hosted the most COVID-19 cases. The region recorded 24.39% of the country’s total case count.

Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima comes second, with 19.99% of the cases, followed by Marrakech-Safi (17.75%). Rabat-Sale-Kenitra and Fez-Meknes have recorded similarly high numbers, with 12.61% and 12.13% of the country’s total cases respectively.

Meanwhile, the remaining seven regions have recorded relatively lower case numbers. The most-affected region is Laayoune-Sakia El Hamra (4.94%), while the least-affected region is Dakhla-Oued Ed Dahab (0.19%).

Between 6 p.m. on July 16 and 10 a.m. on July 17, Moroccan laboratories conducted 8,785 tests to detect new COVID-19 cases. Approximately 8,692 tests came back negative.

Since February, Moroccan health authorities have performed a total of 962,500 COVID-19 tests, including 945,862 that came back negative.