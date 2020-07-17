Portugal, Morocco to Sign Agreement on Legal Migration

Morocco is Portugal's second trading partner in Africa and the first in the Maghreb.

Rabat – The Portuguese government is hoping to secure an agreement on legal migration with Morocco.

Portuguese Ambassador to Morocco Bernardo Futscher Pereira said on Thursday that he hopes to see the agreement succeed soon.

“The agreement for legal migration between the two countries is a project which is well under way,” he said, speaking from Rabat.

The ambassador explained that the two countries are working together to examine draft texts, emphasizing that the deal will be inspired by the Spanish model.

Morocco and Spain work together closely in the field of migration in addition to other sectors, including trade and security.

Pereira said the objective of the agreement is “naturally” to boost the “excellent” diplomatic ties between the two countries.

“We have a huge project ahead of us, our relations are already very good, excellent and rich,” the diplomat said.

He said Portugal aspires to do “more in the coming years” with Morocco.

Talking about business relations between the countries, the Portuguese ambassador said Morocco and Portugal “trade annually over one billion euros.”

Maghreb Arab Press (MAP) reported that Morocco is Portugal’s second trading partner in Africa and the first in the Maghreb.

Approximately 150 Portuguese companies are active in the North African country. Meanwhile more than 1,200 others are active in exporting products to Morocco.

Morocco “has become the number one destination for Portuguese exports in the Arab world,” said the state media agency.

“When our minister [of foreign affairs] came to visit Morocco in late January, he agreed with Mr. Nasser Bourita will try to double this turnover in the coming years,” Pereira said.

In addition to trade, Morocco and Portugal collaborate in the field of energy.

“We are very committed to the energy transition,” he said, explaining that there are a number of opportunities in the field of renewable energies.

The two countries are also cooperating in the field of security.

“This is an area of discreet corporation, which we hold dear and which works very well.”