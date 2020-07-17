Photography Competition to Capture Portuguese-Moroccan Relations

Rabat – The Portuguese embassy in Morocco is calling on photographers of Portuguese or Moroccan nationality or residents in either of the two countries to join their photography competition. The contest is aimed at promoting and sharing cross-cultural relations between Portugal and Morocco.

The competition, titled “Olhares Cruzados,” is organized by the embassy and sponsored by the Portuguese international language center, Instituto Camoes.

“Photography is a democratic art, with millions of practitioners. With this initiative, we hope to discover and promote new talents, either Moroccan or Portuguese, and thus contribute to a better mutual understanding of our two countries,” said Portuguese ambassador to Morocco Bernardo Futscher Pereira, as quoted in a recent press release.

The competition, set to end on October 30, includes two categories that encourage artists to creatively represent the countries’ bilateral relations. The first is related to the memory, heritage, or history of Portuguese-Moroccan relations.

The second category highlights the contemporary ties between the two countries, such as economic relations, tourism, sports, or gastronomy. In both categories, photos must be taken in either Morocco or Portugal.

According to the embassy’s announcement, first place winners in each category will receive a prize of €500.

Both professional and amateur photographers are invited to participate in the competition. Photographers should visit the Embassy of Portugal in Morocco’s website for further details regarding the competition, including its rules and regulations.

The Portuguese government is not only seeking to exhibit their “excellent” relationship with Morocco, they are also working toward strengthening the countries’ diplomatic ties.

Portuguese Ambassador to Morocco Bernardo Futscher Pereira shared on July 16, that Portugal and Morocco are working toward securing legal migration agreements, as well as boosting bilateral trade and security operations.