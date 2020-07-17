UAE Reportedly Planning to Appoint New Ambassador to Morocco

The reports come a few weeks after King Mohammed VI appointed a new ambassador to the UAE.

Rabat – The UAE is reportedly planning to appoint Al Asri Saeed Al Dhaheri as the new ambassador to Morocco. Al Dhaheri previously served as the UAE’s ambassador to Morocco from 2011 to 2016.

Saudi news outlet Elaph quoted sources saying the UAE’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs sent a letter containing Al Dhaheri’s credentials to Morocco’s foreign ministry.

If the appointment is confirmed, the new diplomat will replace Ambassador Ali Salim El Kaabi, who reportedly left Morocco pursuant to a “sovereign” Emirati request in April 2019.

Moroccan daily Akhbar Al Youm quoted sources at the time claiming that the ambassador left Morocco for the UAE “all of a sudden.”

Morocco and the UAE did not comment on the speculations surrounding the ambassador’s departure, but the move came amid reports of alleged friction between Rabat and Abu Dhabi, as well as Riyadh.

Rumors also suggested that Morocco decided to recall its ambassadors from both countries after the Saudi government-aligned television channel Al Arabia aired a documentary challenging Morocco’s sovereignty over Western Sahara.

In March 2019, Morocco’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Nasser Bourita denied the existence of political friction between the two countries, saying diplomatic ties with Saudi Arabia and the UAE are strong and historic.

However, the official said Morocco’s foreign policy is a matter of sovereignty, and that it is rooted in “principles and constants.” He emphasized that Morocco’s foreign policy is also based on reciprocity.

Who is the new potential ambassador?

Al Dhaheri is familiar with Morocco, having served as the UAE’s ambassador in the North African country between 2011 and 2016.

Elaph reported that the Emirati diplomat was a “successful” ambassador, with a “good reputation in all levels, political, diplomatic, and Moroccan media.”

The Saudi news outlet said diplomatic relations between Morocco and the UAE and family relations between the leaders of the two countries witnessed “great momentum” during Al Dhaheri’s service.

An experienced diplomat, Al Dhahiri was also the ambassador of the UAE in Bahrain (1993-1999), the US (2000), and Saudi Arabia (2006).

The move to appoint a new Emirati ambassador to Morocco comes just a few weeks after King Mohammed VI appointed a new Moroccan ambassador to the Gulf country on July 6.

Ambassador Mohamed Hamzaoui, 61, has never worked in the UAE, but served as a diplomat in several Arabic-speaking countries, including Tunisia and Palestine.