Moroccan Filmmaker Aziz Tazi on His Rise to Hollywood Fame

“Filmmaking is not easy but it is very rewarding, so in the end, it’s worth all the pain and struggles.”

Aziz Tazi is a central figure in the new wave of Moroccan filmmakers, paving the way for Moroccan films to rise in international popularity. Tazi wrote and directed “Night Walk,” which, this November, will become the first Moroccan film to hit Hollywood.

At this major point in his career, the Moroccan-born, LA-based filmmaker has been reflecting on the inspiration for his career and his journey in filmmaking, as well as gearing up for upcoming projects.

Early aspirations

One of Forbes Africa’s “30 Under 30,” Aziz Tazi shared the simple beginnings of his now illustrious filmmaking career to Morocco World News: “My best friend and I would make videos every week from when we were 12 until I left Morocco at age 18.”

Growing up in Casablanca, Aziz loved telling stories and editing coverage of video games. With significant effort and time, he put together a 15-minute clip that presented highlights from the popular FPS game Counter-Strike, with visual effects that he personally created and synchronized with the video’s actions.

However, the young Aziz always wanted to produce live-action content. He eventually made a short film and documentaries before taking on the challenge of creating his first feature film, but his path to success was not without obstacles.

Entering the film industry amid adversity

“Growing up, I was told that if you wanted to be successful, you had to either be a lawyer, a doctor, or an engineer. Art isn’t given much importance, unfortunately,” said Aziz, explaining how difficult it was for him to launch a career in filmmaking.

The typical Moroccan’s mindset about pursuing art as a career is quite different than in the US. Despite Aziz’s love for filmmaking, he felt he could not count on it for a living. However, after he entered an engineering program at Ecole Centrale Paris, in France, he realized that he couldn’t visualize his future doing anything besides art and filmmaking.

That’s when he started making short films and came up with a concrete plan to settle in Hollywood. When his parents saw his persistence and determination to follow his dreams, they realized that it made him happy and fulfilled, which is when they became extremely supportive.

“I’ve since been blessed to have their full support and could never be where I am right now without them,” Aziz told MWN.

When he lived in France, Aziz Tazi directed and produced a short film called “Imago,” a psychological thriller about paranoia and depression. It opened the Arab Film Festival in Hollywood in 2013. He then moved to the Bay Area, where he directed a documentary series called “Arab Stories” that aired on PBS in 2014.

The Moroccan filmmaker soon after established himself in Los Angeles. He directed several music videos for artists such as French rap legend La Fouine before starting work on “Night Walk.”

Inspirations for Aziz

“The greatest,” Muhammad Ali, was Aziz Tazi’s inspiration and hero. He admires how the professional boxer became a moving figure for many people around the world thanks to his strength, eloquence, and brutal honesty.

“I love seeing videos of his fights but also hearing his speeches, witnessing his kindness to both children and strangers, and also merely admiring his story of how he overcame adversity and racism to become one of the greatest of all time,” Aziz told MWN.

In the film industry specifically, Aziz feels particularly connected to the work and goals of late Syrian-American producer and director Moustapha Akkad.

Like Aziz, Akkad left his roots behind in the Arab World to pursue his dreams in America. He broke into Hollywood by making a film about a risky subject. The risk paid off: The “Halloween” horror franchise made him the first high-profile Hollywood producer from the Arab world.

“Similarly, some people might be offended by (character) Sarah’s choices in my film ‘Night Walk.’ Because of my conviction, I don’t shy away from taking risks despite conformist minds who may judge me,” added Aziz.

The origin of ‘Night Walk’

To Aziz Tazi, “Night Walk” is a “dream come true!” He literally took the idea from a dream. The dream was about an East/West couple who took a night walk in a beautiful park, were interrupted by the police, and later on, the incident escalated.

“I immediately wrote down that idea in a notebook that I keep, where I write all of my thoughts and ideas for scripts.”

When Aziz sat down to write his first feature film, he looked through his notebook in search of the most compelling ideas and realized that the dream was a “great inciting incident for a story,” so he decided to expand on it. He began a project that has now earned seven titles at film festivals around the world, prior to its public release.

The challenges in creating a Hollywood hit

Aziz believes that every independent filmmaker struggles when it comes to raising money. Investors are hard to find and even harder to convince. But funding is only one of many challenges.

“‘Night Walk’ was particularly challenging because it was happening between two continents!” Aziz said. “I was taking care of logistics and getting the necessary film permits in Morocco while trying to secure cast and handling the scheduling in Los Angeles.”

The filmmaker also had to organize trips to different cities in Morocco for over a dozen people, making sure every necessity was available when and where they needed it to be. “I have to thank the authorities and administration of Morocco for facilitating the process and making it a pleasurable experience,” Aziz stressed with gratitude.

“It was difficult but it was fun! Sometimes, you could hear four languages spoken on set: Arabic, English, French and even Spanish! I would love to shoot in Morocco again.”

Collaborating with high-profile celebrities

Aziz Tazi worked with some extremely well-known celebrities in developing “Night Walk,” including the famous Mickey Rourke and French artist La Fouine, beloved by many Moroccans. He describes the experience as a great collaboration: He learned from these icons, and they immediately understood his vision and delivered the performance he needed throughout the filming process.

Aziz has always approached directing as a collaborative effort. He describes his thoughts and intention for a scene with the actors, focusing discussion on how to best express specific ideas.

“When I worked with high-profile celebrities such as Mickey Rourke or La Fouine, there was a moment when I wondered if it was even my place to tell them what to do – especially because I was a young first-time filmmaker and they are award-winning actors or musicians!”

“But after I sat down and explained to them the vision that I had for their character,” he continued, “I was happy to see that not only were my points coming across effectively, but also that these celebrities enriched my characters by adding their talented personal touches to the overall picture.”

Pursuing passions and fighting stereotypes

The Moroccan filmmaker is drawn to dark stories, especially those that touch on politics. He also likes to create socially engaged art that addresses topical societal issues.

“Particularly, I aim to enhance public representation of Arabs and Muslims in Western society. This is one of my big career goals and I hope that this film along with my future projects will play a positive role in this fight,” Aziz explained.

Being a good listener is one of the essential traits Aziz feels a good filmmaker should have. One might have a vision but other members of the team such as the cast or the DP (director of photography) can bring their expertise. Aziz also stressed the importance of determination and resilience for independent filmmakers reaching for success.

“Getting a film made is extremely difficult and one has got to be relentless to overcome all the obstacles that will happen throughout the journey, from lack of funding to fighting a system that is resistant to risk-taking and prone to stereotyping,” according to Aziz.

Looking to his professional future—and that of aspiring Moroccan filmmakers

Aziz Tazi is currently working on his next project, a true story of a female James Bond-type heroine from the Middle East. He has already written the script and is now pitching it to various producers.

“I’m very excited about it because it’s an amazing story that needs to be told, and I was honored and privileged to get to acquire the rights for it—I hope I’ll be able to make some exciting announcements soon.”

Finally, Aziz Tazi would like aspiring Moroccan filmmakers to have faith and be patient, and to know that things don’t always go as planned, but with the right amount of perseverance and motivation, they can achieve their dreams.

“Filmmaking is not easy but it is very rewarding, so in the end, it’s worth all the pain and struggles.”