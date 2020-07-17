Ninety-three percent of the new cases were discovered by following up with people who had made contact with COVID-19 patients.

Rabat – The Moroccan Ministry of Health has confirmed 214 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, bringing Morocco’s total number of recorded cases to 15,542.

The ministry also announced 238 more recoveries in 24 hours, raising the country’s total to 12,065. The recovery rate increased slightly from the figure reported at 6 p.m. on Friday, to 77.6%.

Officials also reported two more deaths, with a death toll of 245. The mortality rate remains at 1.6%.

The number of active COVID-19 cases now stands at 3,232. Twenty-seven patients present with severe symptoms, including 10 in the region of Tangier-Al Hoceima, six in Marrakech-Safi, two in Fez-Meknes, eight in Casablanca-Settat, and one in Beni Mellal-Khenifra.

According to the ministry, 93% of the new cases were discovered by following up with people who had made contact with COVID-19 patients.

Approximately 849,052 suspected COVID-19 cases have tested negative since the virus emerged in Morocco on March 2.

Regional distribution of the new cases

Health authorities identified 42 of the new cases in the Casablanca-Settat region, now accounting for 25.18% of the country’s cases, while the Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima region recorded 55 new cases to represent 19.44% of the country’s cases.

The Fez-Meknes region follows with 51 cases (11.25%), the Marrakech-Safi region recorded 24 (17.62%), and the southern region of Laayoune reported 20 (4.90%).

The Guelmim Oued Noun region recorded 10 new cases (0.93%). Seven new cases appeared in the Oriental region, covering 1.64% of the cases in Morocco, and one case emerged in the Beni Mellal-Khenifra​​ region.

The region of Rabat-Sale Kenitra only recorded three new cases, with a total case count representing 13.09% of all of Morocco’s confirmed cases.

Meanwhile, the southern region of Souss-Massa confirmed one new case, now covering 0.63% of the country’s cases.