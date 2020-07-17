Local Thunderstorms to Hit Several Moroccan Provinces Friday

The thunderstorms come amid a scorching heat wave that it forecast to continue through the weekend.

Rabat – Local heavy thunderstorms will hit several provinces in Morocco on Friday, the National Directorate of Meteorology (DMN) forecast today in a special orange-level notice.

The DMN said the heavy showers will start at 2 p.m. and will continue until 10 p.m. in the provinces in Ifrane, Sefrou, Bouleman, Jerada, Midelt, Figuig, Chichaoua, Taroudant, Ouarzazate, Al Haouz, Errachidia, Tinghir, and Zagora.

The thunderstorms will be accompanied by gusts of wind and hail in several provinces.

Moderate rainfall will also hit the provinces of Guercif, Taza, Taourirt, Tiznit, Azlal, and Chtouka Ait Baha, the special notice said.

The rainfall comes amid a scorching heatwave. On Tuesday, the DMN forecast a heatwave from Wednesday to Sunday this week in several provinces.

During the weekend, temperatures ranging between 41 to 44 degrees Celsius will hit southern Morocco, including Oued Eddahab, Essemara, Taroudant, Assa Zaf, and in the interior of Boujdour.