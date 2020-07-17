The event will exceptionally take place online this year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Rabat – The Moroccan American Network will host the fifth “Morocco Day” from July 22 to 25, on its Facebook page, under the theme of “COVID-19 and Remote Work.”

The event will exceptionally take place online this year via video conferences with professors, artists, and American and Moroccan entrepreneurs.

The event represents an annual opportunity for the Moroccan American Network to celebrate Morocco in the city of Alexandria, Virginia.

July 25 became the official date of the annual event following the recognition of Alexandria’s mayor, Justin Wilson. The event also earned recognition in Washington, D.C., which claimed July 29 as its official date of observance.

Morocco Day is an “occasion to devote the depth of the historical relationship that binds the Kingdom of Morocco to the United States of America,” said the network.

The 5th Morocco Day program

The 5th Morocco Day will open on July 22 with a webinar to discuss education and innovation with experts from Morocco and North America. The presenters work in the fields of education, innovation, and training.

July 23 will see the participation of several specialists, researchers, and media professionals discussing the “depth” of Moroccan-American relations.

The experts will also focus on the chances of enhancing these relations in a post-COVID-19 world.

Particular focus will go to Morocco’s position in Africa, especially its social and historical peculiarities “that are characterized with the Arab, the Amazigh, the Andalusian, and the Sahrawi dimensions.” It will also highlight the peaceful coexistence of practicioners of the Muslim and the Jewish faiths.

Meanwhile, July 24 will see the participation of several Moroccan entrepreneurs residing in Washington D.C. and Morocco.

They operate within the sectors of technology, tourism, and restaurants. The discussion will center on the negative repercussions of the COVID-19 pandemic on their businesses.

Organizers reserved the final day for Moroccan arts, inviting the Mekkaoui family to play live Kalong music. The family is known in Morocco for its passion for this type of music. The last event will also cover their career in the field of music.

A celebration of the southern city of Zagora, 350 kilometers southeast of Marrakech, marked the 2019 Morocco Day.

Choosing Zagora as a theme aimed to showcase its tourism assets and encourage tourism to support local business activity.