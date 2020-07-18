Delay in Official COVID-19 Update Leaves Moroccans in Suspense

The Ministry of Health is used to releasing two updates every day, at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m.

Rabat – Morocco’s Ministry of Health has left millions of Moroccans in suspense after not releasing the official COVID-19 update.

Moroccan citizens have been awaiting the ministry’s update since 10 a.m. on Saturday, July 18. However, as of 1:30 p.m., the ministry did not yet disclose the regular update on the epidemiological situation.

Since April, the Ministry of Health has given two daily updates on the epidemiological situation in Morocco, at 10 a.m. and at 6 p.m.

The updates were not always punctual. However, they were never delayed by more than one hour.

While waiting for clarifications from the ministry on the epidemiological situation and the delayed update, many Moroccans let their imagination run wild.

On social media platforms, some citizens suggest that the ministry is “hiding” the numbers because of a surge in COVID-19 cases. Meanwhile, others think that the late update is mainly due to technical problems.

According to the latest update, dating to Friday, July 17, at 6 p.m., Morocco confirmed 16,726 COVID-19 cases. The cases include 14,360 recoveries and 264 deaths. The Ministry of Health also excluded 956,678 suspected COVID-19 cases after negative test results.

Earlier on Saturday, the ministry broadcasted a weekly briefing session, as part of a new communication initiative. However, the data presented in the session dates back to Wednesday, July 15.

Until the ministry releases updated COVID-19 data, Moroccans have no solution but to anticipate the new numbers and wonder about the reasons behind the delayed update.