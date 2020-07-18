The ministry will be sharing the latest COVID-19 updates only once a day, at 6 p.m., breaking from its previous practice of providing twice-daily updates.

Rabat – The Moroccan Ministry of Health reported 289 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of cases recorded in the country since the beginning of the outbreak to 17,015.

With an additional 260 recoveries in the last 24 hours, the recovery count stands at 14,620. The recovery rate remains at 86%.

The total number of deaths is now 269, with five new fatalities. The mortality rate stands at 1.6%.

The number of active COVID-19 cases stands now at 2,126, including 29 patients with severe symptoms.

Approximately 973,499 suspected COVID-19 cases have tested negative since the outbreak of the virus in Morocco.

The pandemic’s spread by region

In the last 24 hours, the Marrakech-Safi region recorded nine new cases to represent 17.41% of all cases in Morocco. The Fez-Meknes region reported 76 new cases (12.45%).

The Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima recorded 92 new cases to represent 20.37% of the country’s cases.

The Casablanca-Settat region recorded 76 cases in the last 24 hours to cover 24.31% of the cases in Morocco.

Meanwhile, 20 new cases appeared in the Oriental region, covering 2.0% of the cases in Morocco.

Six cases emerged in the southern region of Dakhla-Oued Ed-Dahab, while the Guelmim-Oued Noun region recorded three, to cover 0.22% and 0.89% of the country’s cases, respectively. Meanwhile, the Beni Mellal-Khenifra region only recorded one new case (1.09%).

The region of Rabat-Sale-Kenitra recorded six new cases, with a total of 12.37% of Morocco’s cases.

Meanwhile, no new cases were recorded in the regions of Souss Massa, Laayoune, or Draa-Tafilalet.

The ministry declared that it will be sharing the latest COVID-19 updates only once a day at 6 p.m on the COVID-19 website www.covidmaroc.ma/ rather than twice a day, as was its previous practice.