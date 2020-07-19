Morocco Arrests 4 Suspects For Cocaine Trafficking

The list of suspects includes a woman, a French-Moroccan national, and two suspects with criminal records.

Rabat – Police in the cities of Marrakech, Rabat, and Tangier arrested four suspects involved in cocaine trafficking on July 18.

The arrest comes after police received information on the suspects from the General Directorate for Territorial Surveillance (DGST).

The police statement reported that security services arrested three suspects in three cars in Marrakech immediately after they handed a bag loaded with five kilograms of cocaine to the fourth suspect.

The fourth suspect, however, managed to escape, leaving behind the bag of cocaine.

Police were able to arrest the suspect in Tamsna near Rabat, seizing an additional kilogram of cocaine.

During the arrest, police seized a car and a sum of money MAD 100,000 ($10,445) suspected of being the profit of drug trafficking.

Throughout the operation, police seized a total of five cars, six kilograms of cocaine, as well as several mobile phones, the DGSN said.

#مكافحة_ترويج_المخدرات

بناء على معلومات دقيقة وفرتها مصالح المديرية العامة لمراقبة التراب الوطني، عملية مشتركة بين الشرطة القضائية بمراكش والرباط وطنجة تقود إلى توقيف أربعة أشخاص وحجز ستة كيلوغرامات من مخدر الكوكايين وخمسة سيارات. pic.twitter.com/Y1OLiOiCaI — DGSN MAROC (@DGSN_MAROC) July 19, 2020

Police put the suspects in custody pending investigation by judicial police to uncover the circumstances of the case and the possible involvement of the suspects in international and local drug trafficking activities.

Investigations also seek to arrest other possible suspects involved in the case, the DGSN concluded.

The operation is part of Morocco’s approach to combat drug trafficking in the country.

Cocaine, in addition to cannabis, is among the drugs commonly trafficked in Morocco.

In 2019, security services seized 542,455 kilograms of cocaine, 7,196 kilograms of heroin, and 1,407,451 psychotropic tablets.

Police also seized 179,657 tons of cannabis and its derivatives.