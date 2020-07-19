Only 26.1% of Moroccans Plan to Travel After State of Emergency Ends

Morocco’s government has already reopened domestic tourism activities, vowing to revive the hard-hit sector as lockdown measures gradually ease.

Rabat – Approximately one in four of Moroccan families, or 26.1%, plan to travel for summer holiday after Morocco lifts the state of emergency, currently effective until August 10.

The data is the result of a study from the High Commission of Planning (HCP) to evaluate the impact of COVID-19 on the socio-economic and psychological situation of Moroccan households.

Lower-income families of multiple socioeconomic classes account for 13.1-20% of Moroccans who intend to travel while higher-income families represent 45%.

The HCP report shows that 71.5% of Moroccan families do not have any intention to travel this summer.

Approximately 78.9% of Moroccans planning to travel intend to visit relatives, while 8.2% plan to rent houses. Only 3% will choose hotel accommodations.

Reasons for not wanting to travel include a lack of resources, with 39.4% citing this as a deterrent. Meanwhile, 26.1% of Moroccan families responded that traveling during summer holidays is not part of their usual routine.

Fear of COVID-19 contamination is preventing 15.3% of those surveyed from traveling.

The HCP carried out the study between June 15-24, surveying 169 Moroccan families to evaluate the development of social, economic, and preventive behaviors in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Morocco’s government reopened domestic tourism in June as part of the gradual lockdown lifting measures. The government is aware that lifting lockdown is necessary to revive the country’s economy and domestic tourism in Morocco but has vowed to take necessary preventive measures to contain the spread of the pandemic.

Earlier this week, Head of Government Saad Eddine El Othmani urged his department’s officials and MPs to travel within the country for holiday to help the country’s tourism sector, which has been directly impacted by the pandemic.

Tourism represents 11% of Morocco’s GDP.