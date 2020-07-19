Morocco Records 221 COVID-19 Cases, 301 Recoveries in 24 Hours

The Moroccan government continues to express satisfaction with the evolution of the pandemic, announcing Sunday that the country will enter the third phase of gradual lockdown lifting at midnight.

Rabat – The Ministry of Health in Morocco has registered 221 new cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, along with 301 recoveries and four deaths related to the virus.

Sunday’s figures bring the country’s total cases to 17,236, with 14,921 recoveries and 273 deaths.

The number of COVID-19 patients currently receiving treatment stands at 2,042 as of July 19.

Morocco’s coronavirus recovery rate is now 86.57%, while the fatality rate is 1.58%.

The Casablanca-Settat region hosts the majority of the country’s confirmed cases (4,212), followed by Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima (3,514), Marrakech-Safi (2,982), Fez-Meknes (2,180), and Rabat-Sale-Kenitra (2,108).

The Laayoune-Sakia-El Hamra (824), Draa-Tafilalet (589), and Oriental (345) regions have also recorded significant case counts.

Beni Mellal-Khenifra (184), Guelmin-Oued Noun (155), Souss-Massa (103), and Dakhla-Oued Ed Dahab (36) are the Moroccan regions with the lowest case figures.

Morocco’s Ministry of Health has ruled out 992,090 suspected cases of COVID-19 since the start of the outbreak in March. In the past 24 hours, Moroccan laboratories have processed 18,591 negative tests for the virus.

The new phase will allow tourist establishments, such as hotels, to operate at 100% of their capacity. The establishments may not exceed 50% capacity in shared guest spaces, such as restaurants, swimming pools, and sports centers.

Cultural institutions, libraries, museums, and monuments are also set to reopen at 50% capacity.

Public transport may operate at 75% capacity between and within cities.

The government will issue licenses to organize official sports gatherings, but without public attendance to avoid the spread of COVID-19.

Gatherings and activities of less than 20 people will be permitted. However, the Moroccan government has decided to uphold the ban on weddings, cinemas, public pools, and funerals until further notice.

The announcement of the third phase of lockdown lifting urged citizens and residents to continue to abide by preventive measures to avoid the spread of COVID-19, especially during the summer holiday and the upcoming Eid Al Adha celebrations in Morocco.

The state of emergency is currently effective until August 10. The state of emergency — not synonymous with lockdown — enables the Moroccan government to take any preventive measures it deems necessary to contain the pandemic, such as closing borders or reimposing lockdown measures.