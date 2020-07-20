Air Arabia Maroc Launches Special Flights Linking Agadir, Paris

Two round-trip flights will serve the destinations every week.

Rabat – Air Arabia Maroc has announced that a program of special flights between Paris, France and Agadir, Morocco launched on Sunday, July 19.

In a statement on Monday, the low cost carrier said its flights will serve the destinations through two round trips per week on Sundays and Wednesdays.

Departures from Agadir to Paris wil take place at 4:15 p.m. on Sundays and 6:25 a.m. on Wednesdays.

Departures from Paris to Agadir are scheduled for 9:45 p.m. on Sundays and 11:55 a.m. on Wednesdays.

Domestic flights connecting Casablanca to Agadir are scheduled on Tuesdays and Sundays at 11:15 p.m. and 14:35 p.m., respectively.

Flights connecting Agadir-Casablanca are scheduled every Monday at 12:35 a.m. and Wednesday at 2:45 p.m.

The low-cost carrier invited customers to use its official websites or sales channels to book flights.

Air Arabia Maroc reiterated to customers that wearing face masks is mandatory on all of its flights.

“Customers must also comply with the conditions and requirements of the countries of departure and destination and be well informed about the conditions of eligibility established by the government,” the statement underlined.

Along with Royal Air Maroc, Air Arabia is the only airline authorized to serve domestic and international flights in Morocco. The flights are part of the exceptional program that the government launched on July 15 to welcome home Moroccan citizens and residents stranded abroad, as well as their family members

The flights also serve Moroccans wishing to depart Morocco for their residences abroad, along with foreigners in Morocco who have not yet returned to their home country.